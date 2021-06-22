LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 61st annual Kentucky Shakespeare Festival continues throughout the summer.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time at the new Kentucky Shakespeare headquarters in Old Louisville.
The FREE performances of some of Shakespeare's great works will capture the family's attention.
And the kids could participate in Camp Shakespeare through mid-August.
Camp Shakespeare creates opportunities for children and young adults ages 5-18 to explore the theatre arts through imaginative play, visual arts, movement, storytelling, language and more.
Their philosophy is to immerse young actors in Shakespeare’s ideas and words.
Teaching them how to use their voices, bodies, and thoughts to create great works of art.
This unique summer camp experience promotes collaboration, confidence, and the desire for lifelong learning.
Performances nightly (except on Mondays)
Nightly Schedule:
6:00 p.m. Food Trucks
7:00 p.m. Kids’ Globe free interactive youth activities, Will’s Gift Shop, & Will’s Tavern
8:00 p.m. performance
Shakespeare in Love
June 16-July 31
Henry V
July 8-August 1
Kentucky Shakespeare’s Globe Players professional training program for high school students
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
August 4-8, 2021
Louisville Improvisors
Late Night Shakes 10:30PM
June 26, July 24, and August 14
Louisville Ballet
Shakespeare in Dance
August 11-15
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
Together Again in Central Park
Now through August 15th
C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater
Central Park, Old Louisville
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival and Camp Shakespeare.
