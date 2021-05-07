LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena for the 96th time.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before one of their performances.
The Kosair Shrine Circus is performed by George Carden Circus International.
George is a fifth generation entertainer and has been in the circus business all of his life.
Both of his sons work elephants in the circus.
The circus travels over 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada with their three-ring production.
Of course, making a stop in Louisville for the kids.
Each year thousands of underprivileged children attend the Kosair Shrine Circus for free through ticket donations to more than 100 charities.
This year’s Kosair Shrine Circus features the beautiful aerial artistry of Andrea Ayala Taffo, the Daniel Raffo Tiger show, clowns and more big top fun.
Click here to help a child experience the circus.
https://www.kosaircircus.com/sponsorachild.
Tickets are sold in pods of 2-6 tickets with empty seats between each group.
Every other row will be closed to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to attend the circus.
Performances:
Friday, May 7 - 10am and 2pm - Private Showing
Friday, May 7 - 7pm
Saturday, May 8 - 9am, 1:30pm and 7pm
Sunday, May 9 - Noon and 5 pm
Tickets starting at $10
Click here to get connected to Kosair Shrine Circus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.