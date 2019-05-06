LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 8th Annual How-To Festival at the Louisville Free Public Library gives you a chance to learn more than 50 different things in five hours, all for FREE.
On the second Saturday in May, the Library's How-To Festival has become an annual tradition for thousands looking for something entertaining, interactive, and educational.
Want to learn how to operate a steamboat?
Can vegetables?
Keep bees in your backyard?
Appreciate modern art?
These are just a sampling of the free, interactive learning experiences offered by local experts and small businesses at the How-To Festival.
"How-to" sessions last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes and cover a range of activities-from business to fitness to gardening.
This year's festival is a mix of past favorites - how to do Tai Chi, plant a garden, or Flamenco dance-along with new lessons, such as how to draw on your iPhone, make a sugar scrub, and decorate a cake pop.
Kid-friendly activities include how to make slime, draw zentangles, or make a smoothie on a bike.
The How-To Festival happens on Saturday, May 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 301 York Street.
Sessions will break out in more than 20 areas throughout the building and surrounding grounds, transforming the entire library into a giant classroom.
Food trucks will also be available.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville FREE Public Library How-To Schedule.
