LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last chance to discover the Lights on Main.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the fundraiser to benefit literacy education.
Lights On Main is a display of 50 live Christmas trees on the steps of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Louisville to promote a good cause.
Each decorated tree is sponsored by a local business, organization or family.
All funds raised supports I Would Rather Be Reading; a nonprofit organization providing equitable access to literacy education to students in South and West Louisville.
They have been on display since Black Friday, November 27th.
Last chance to see them, Friday, December 18th.
The trees will go to great homes on Saturday.
*Masks Required
*Social Distancing Enforce
*All outdoor/ walk through event
