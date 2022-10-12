LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville".
The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event.
Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you.
Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
The Taste of Louisville
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Avenue
Wednesday, October 12 6-9pm
$80 General Admission
21 & Over
The annual event benefits Frankie’s Family.
The organization was started by one man who dared to care for kids in need, especially during the holidays.
Frankie Hilbert and his team have helped hundreds of “adopted angels”.
Last year they raised over $53,000 and adopted a total of 530 Angels: 430 Children & 100 Seniors.
Click here to get connected to Frankie's Family.
