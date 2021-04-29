LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thurby celebrates the best of Kentucky including culture, food and racing.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at Thurby preparations at Churchill Downs.
The Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby have become so popular for out of town guests locals have a hard time visiting the track Derby week. The Thursday before the first Saturday in May has grown in popularity. A few years back, Thurby was born allowing the party to start earlier. This year, Churchill Downs will manage smaller crowds due to COVID-19 protocols but still help guests enjoy themselves.
For the 2021 Thurby, all tickets will include food and non-alcoholic beverages. Due to social distancing, General Admission will be sold as a first floor box seat or bleacher seating. Reserved advanced tickets cost $60. Limited General Admission tickets with no seat will be sold day of event for only $40 at the Ticket Office only.
Event Highlights: Live performances from Kentucky native Ben Sollee from the Pagoda, 11 Thoroughbred races, Sip and Eat Kentucky Inspired Cuisine and Trivia on the Big Board.
Gates open at 11:30 on Thurby morning.
