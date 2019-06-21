LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, with the sun shining longer than any other day.
On June 20, the Longest Day event presented by Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC recognized the people affected by Alzheimers. The attorneys, staff, and friends of Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC hosted a bowling party as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
It is a national movement with the Alzheimer's Association.
From sunrise-to-sunset, the gathering at Ten Pin Strike & Spare, St. Matthews symbolized the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers.
Many of their clients and their families, as well as their own families have been affected by this disease. They have seen the toll it takes on everyone, from the person facing the diagnosis to those caring for them.
The Longest Day is a team event to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.
The public was invited to attend and donate to this great cause.
