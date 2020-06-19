LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, the sun shines longer than any other day.
June 20th kicks off the summer season this year.
The Longest Day event presented by Signature HealthCARE recognizes people affected by Alzheimer's.
It is a national movement with the Alzheimer's Association.
From sunrise-to-sunset, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through fundraising activities.
Locally, activities will be held outside Hallmark House, Norton Commons.
The memory care community of Hallmark House has 32 apartments for those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The Longest Day Events may look a little different this year due to physical distancing.
Their event on Saturday June 20th will be a Brain Healthy Bake Sale and rickshaw bike rides.
Plus, you can take a chance on a few prize baskets.
Hallmark House has already been accepting donations.
Signature HealthCARE’s main focus this year is awareness.
The Longest Day event honors those that are living the struggle and for whom every day is the "longest day".
Click here for some ideas how you can help in your community.
