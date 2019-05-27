LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville British Sports Car Club presents the 35th annual British Bash on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave.
Join fans of the British vehicles.
Close to 200 cars will be on display with makes and models spanning over 70 years.
There will be 30 or more vehicle classes featuring trucks, motorcycles, and British related vehicles.
Prizes will be awarded.
FREE admission but spectators are encouraged to make a contribution to St. Joseph Children's Home.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville British Sports Car Club.
