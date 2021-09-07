LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion, It's Magic.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show.
The 32nd Annual "It's Magic” Show features top magicians from the Louisville area.
This live magic show is the annual fundraiser for the Louisville Magic Club.
The event was moved from the Iroquois Amphitheater a few years ago to the 500 seat Ursuline Arts Center.
Local magic fans always love the show, and this year’s line-up of talent is the best of the best.
Seven talented performers will be taking the stage to amaze and amuse all ages from 2 to 102.
The show starts at 7:00pm, but get there early as Louisville Magic Club performers do strolling magic in the lobby.
2021 PERFORMERS:
Aaron Harp
Jeff Russ
David Garrard
Dennis Alm
Cody Clark
Jimmy McKnight
Joanne Logsdon
Special Guest host and MC
Master Magician Lance Burton
It's Magic
Friday September 10th, 7:00 PM
Ursuline Arts Center
3113 Lexington Rd
Louisville, KY 40206
Tickets available online and at the door.
Adults $12.00 / 12 & Under $8.00
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Magic Club.
