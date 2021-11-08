LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A live musical experience is coming to the Louisville FREE Public Library.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned how the Louisville Orchestra is helping make it happen.
The Louisville Orchestra and the Louisville Free Public Library present a free concert series for young children and their families.
"Once Upon an Orchestra" combines music-making and storytelling in a fun, engaging event.
Louisville Orchestra musicians will play in small ensembles telling stories and playing music that brings the tales to life.
These 30-minute interactive concerts are followed by a 30-minute activity as children build a musical instrument from recycled materials to take home. Several different programs are available.
Performing in the libraries, outside the traditional concert halls, allows the Louisville Orchestra to bring educational music experiences to familiar neighborhood settings.
Recent research reinforces the understanding that children engaging in music activities have accelerated brain development, particularly in the areas of language acquisition and reading skills.
Performances are scheduled at all 17 library locations starting in November 2021 and continuing through April 2022.
No reservations are required to attend and all ages are welcome.
Current COVID protocols at the Library require that everyone remain masked.
Click here for a list of programs and a schedule of performances.
