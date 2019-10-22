LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World's Largest Halloween Party (weekends in October) continues at the Louisville Zoo.
This is the last weekend for 2019, October 24-27.
The fun begins at 5:00 pm each day.
The Louisville Zoo has been transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under.
Meet some of the most royal princesses in the land, journey back in time and marvel at prehistoric dinos, and dive into the fun as you explore under the sea.
Visit with Mumpkin the talking pumpkin, wander up the yellow brick road to test your courage, brains and heart, and dance the night away in our out-of-this-world Astro Disco.
Adults may wear costumes, but keep it family friendly (not scary).
Adults may NOT wear masks that cover the face.
Non-Members Online or at the Window $12
Members $6
Purchase at Meijer Stores $8.50
This FUNdraiser provides critical support every year to the Zoo's animal care programs, botanical garden, visitor experiences and conservation education.
