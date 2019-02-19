LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 Maple Syrup Festival plans to be a sweet family event.
This will be the 28th festival at LM Sugarbush LLC, a 140 acre family farm in Salem, Indiana.
The farm was established in 1981 as Leane and Michael's Sugarbush.
Since 2103, Nicholas and Jennifer Reisenbichler and Robert and Emily Blackman have owned the farm and hosted the Maple Syrup Festival.
This year the festival happens on February 23rd and 24th, and March 2nd and 3rd.
Enjoy pancakes and waffles, finger lickin' good BBQ, toe tappin' music, tours of the farm, craft and food vendors as well as many activities and games.
And maple syrup from the farm.
2019 Maple Syrup Festival
February 23th and 24th
March 2nd and 3rd
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Daily
Rain or Shine
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.