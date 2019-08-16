MONARCH FESTIVLA KK 8-16-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ​It's a party for the Monarch butterfly in New Albany, IN, Saturday, August 17th.

The annual Monarch Festival & Art Fair celebrates the migration of the monarch butterfly.

Experience art demonstrations, music, dance, food trucks, art vendors, beer, bourbon & bbq.

Booths and vendors will be set in New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.

Be sure to take your lawn chair and blanket.

Monarch Festival & Art Fair

Saturday, August 17th

11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Free Concert & Admission

Juice Box Heroes perform at 6pm

Proceeds to benefit Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Hope from Harper.

