LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a party for the Monarch butterfly in New Albany, IN, Saturday, August 17th.
The annual Monarch Festival & Art Fair celebrates the migration of the monarch butterfly.
Experience art demonstrations, music, dance, food trucks, art vendors, beer, bourbon & bbq.
Booths and vendors will be set in New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.
Be sure to take your lawn chair and blanket.
Monarch Festival & Art Fair
Saturday, August 17th
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Free Concert & Admission
Juice Box Heroes perform at 6pm
Proceeds to benefit Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Hope from Harper.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.