LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Some music and some dancing can help many people get clean water.
Water With Blessings is a non-profit water purification ministry devoted to bringing clean water to God’s thirsty children.
The money raised helps fund projects like providing clean water for people in the Navajo Nation and other Indigenous communities.
Water With Blessings consists of mothers and missionaries who equip other mothers in need of water with home-based filtration systems.
The systems provide the women, their families, and their neighbors with safe, clean, healthy water.
Their process educates women on how to install, use, and repair their filtration systems, and empowers them to become respected Water Women in their communities.
Water With Blessings collaborates with people of any faith who believe that clean water is a basic, God-given human right.
But of course, it takes money to keep the water flowing.
The Monarchs will be in concert to benefit Water With Blessings Thursday, July 27 7:30pm-10:00pm.
Also, local dance club instructors with Derby City Bop will teach guests moves like the jitterbug, swing, bop dances and more during the night.
Click here to get connected to Water With Blessings.
Click here to get connected to the Monarchs concert.
