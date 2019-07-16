LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Idlewild Butterfly Farm celebrates National Moth Week with the Moth Ball on Saturday, July 20th.
The evening from 6:00 to 10:00 includes:
Guided moth observation with entomologists and moth experts
Family-friendly moth education and fun
Nighttime Moth House
Moth merchandise
Food by Red Top Hot Dogs and Atrium Kitchen
Beer by Mile Wide Beer Co.
Face painting by Bohemian Monkey
Admission: $10 adults, $8 children/seniors/veterans
