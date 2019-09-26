LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chicken Coop Theatre Company presents The Mystery of Irma Vep.
This theater production is a spoof of Gothic melodramas.
The quick-change marathon keeps Michael Drury & Jack Wallen on their toes.
The two actors play all the roles including a sympathetic werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess brought to life when her tomb is opened.
The Chicken Coop Theatre Company is the dream child of Artistic Director Jason Cooper.
With over two decades worth of experience working in professional, regional, and community theatre as an actor and director, Jason brings his unique vision to the Louisville arts community.
The Mystery of Irma Vep
The Kentucky Center, MeX Theater
September 27 - 29, October 3 - 6, 2019
General Admission $23
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.