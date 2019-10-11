LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 52nd Annual Harvest Homecoming festival continues in New Albany under the theme "Carni-fall", October 5-13.
The Harvest Homecoming Festival Booth Days happen from October 10th through the 13th, the second weekend of the month.
It's the largest festival in Southern Indiana.
Enjoy festival food favorites and special dishes from downtown restaurants, kid's rides, vendor booths and live music.
Sample the bourbon tastings and a beer festival, new additions to the line-up of things-to-do.
Earlier in the week, fans of the festival witnessed the Pumpkin Chunking trebuchet competition, a smashing test of student engineering skills.
It's all happening in Downtown New Albany and on New Albany's Riverfront.
Harvest Homecoming Festival Booth Days
Thursday, October 10 Noon - 9:00 p.m.
Friday, October 11 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 12 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 13 Noon - 5:00 p.m.
No admission; cost for food and some events.
