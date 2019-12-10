LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Activate Games offers a gaming experience to test your physical and mental agility.
The recently opened 12,000 square-foot high-tech space off Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville features interactive games.
Experience touch activated climbing walls, laser mazes, electronic basketball arcade-style games and more.
You and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes.
Your electronic wristband tracks your score and progress.
Activate Games
2510 Hurstbourne Gem Lane
All skill levels accepted for ages 10 and up.
