LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Odd Walk is a tour of the locations of odd & dreadful happenings from the rich history of downtown New Albany, Indiana.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with tour guide Tim Romig of The Odd Shop, New Albany.
The New Albany Odd Walk tour is based on actual documented historical events.
You visit the sites where events actually occurred, are said to have occurred, or in some instances, have a direct connection to the event.
Some examples of events are murders, tragic accidents, crimes, ghostly hauntings, and other supernatural occurrences.
The guide will share information and stories about the site.
This is not a "haunted house" type tour (NO jump scares) but the stories should be chilling, graphic, and shocking.
This tour will mainly stay in the area of downtown New Albany with a few outliers.
Spirit and ghost hunting is encouraged.
Bring cameras, EMF readers, EVP recorders etc.
The New Albany Odd Walk
Friday, November 1st
8:45 pm - 11:15 pm
General Admission $25
The New Albany Odd Walk begins at The Odd Shop, New Albany, a retro antique shop.
Arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.
