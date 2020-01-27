LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new entertainment hotspot has shifted into full gear in Downtown Louisville.
From the same people who brought you Bluegrass Indoor Karting & Events, brings your OVRDRIVE.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time exploring the new destination.
The new attraction that opened in early January features racing simulators, axe throwing, VR games & a rage room.
Rage Rooms are the newest adrenaline-junky concept.
Bring your own junk or just show up and smash theirs.
They feature one rage room that holds 4 smashers at a time.
Click here to get connected to OVRDRIVE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.