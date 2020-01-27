LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new entertainment hotspot has shifted into full gear in Downtown Louisville.

From the same people who brought you Bluegrass Indoor Karting & Events, brings your OVRDRIVE.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time exploring the new destination.

The new attraction that opened in early January features racing simulators, axe throwing, VR games & a rage room.

Rage Rooms are the newest adrenaline-junky concept.

Bring your own junk or just show up and smash theirs.

They feature one rage room that holds 4 smashers at a time.

