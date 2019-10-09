LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens is officially open to the public.
The new destination continues its weeklong celebration of events and activities.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens is a 23-acre, urban botanical garden located in Louisville, Kentucky, at the intersection of River Road and Frankfort Avenue, just east of downtown.
The site on which Waterfront Botanical Gardens sits is a former landfill that was closed in the 1970s.
It was capped at that time with approximately 25 feet of dirt and fill material covered with grass planting.
A full environmental assessment was completed in 2013 and a thorough plant inventory was conducted.
The Master Plan for the Gardens was completed in 2014 and official opening was Friday, October 4th 2019.
The Graeser Family Educational Center introduces visitors to the sustainability of the surrounding gardens and available as an event space.
The adjoining education gardens include edible gardens, native gardens, and pollinator gardens.
Admission to the gardens is currently free with parking.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens hours:
Wed.-Sat., 10am-4pm
Thursday, 10am-7pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm
Winter Hours:
(December 1-March 1)
Fri.-Sat., 10am-4pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Grand Opening Calendar of Events:
Wednesday, October 9
12-1pm: Speaker Series Luncheons
Thursday, October 10
12-1pm: Speaker Series Luncheons
Friday, October 11
12-1pm: Speaker Series Luncheons
Saturday, October 12
2-5pm: Fifth Annual reGeneration Fair
Free and open to the public! ($10 suggested donation)
FREE for kids 12 and under (bug costumes STRONGLY encouraged)
$10 per adult, $10 per family (pay at the door)
