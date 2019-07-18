LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's summertime fun in NuLu (the East Market District) on Saturday, July 20th
Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and other tropical attire for the fourth annual Nulu Summer Luau.
From Noon to 9:00, participate in activities like the limbo contest, a pig roast and listen to live music throughout the neighborhood.
University of Louisville's Steel Drummers 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Tsunami Secret Surf Society 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Get Down 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Collect FREE leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more.
NuLu has joined forces with Fleur de Flea Urban Vintage Market.
The market takes over 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street with "Pickers in Paradise".
Scour through the many vendors and take home a unique find.
