LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've always wanted to be a performer but haven't found your talent.
Maybe, Poi, the mesmerizing flow art, is your way to the center of attention.
Poi is the style and the equipment used.
The performance art involves swinging tethered weights to create a variety of rhythmical and geometric patterns.
Poi can be made from various materials with different handles, weights, and effects (such as fire).
Poi artists may also sing or dance while swinging their poi.
Michael Guymon, a local performer nicknamed "Prometheus", wants to teach you Poi.
Michael has spent the last 8 years traveling and teaching multiple props and helps organize flow fests.
His workshop takes you through the basics of Poi.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Turners and performing arts workshops.
