LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Peterson-Dumesnil House brings lots of history to the Crescent Hill Neighborhood.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the grounds of the more than 100 year old house.
Built in 1869, the Peterson-Dumesnil House annually hosts dozens of weddings, celebrations of life, community group and business meetings.
It also serves as a home to several non-profit organizations.
The Peterson-Dumesnil House and the Crescent Hill Garden Club are hosting a virtual Walkabout at the PD House on Thursday, May 20th at 6:00pm.
During the free, 30-minute event, Sarah Clement with the Garden Club and Melissa Mershon with the PD House will walk the grounds and show viewers various species of flowers, plants and trees located throughout the property.
Like the Ginkgo tree, which is one of the largest of its kind in Louisville.
The virtual walkabout will also give viewers a preview of what they can experience on the Crescent Hill Garden Tour on June 5, 2021.
The event will be streamed live on the Peterson-Dumesnil House Facebook page.
