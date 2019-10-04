LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's favorite fall tradition, the St. James Court Art Show, is back for its 63rd year.
It is ranked #1 on Sunshine Artist magazines 2019 list of 200 Best Fine Art & Design Shows in America.
The St. James Court Art Show happens on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. as well as Sunday, October 6 from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.
During this three-day event more than 160,000 people will discover unique works of art in 17 artistic mediums, from clay to wood, and everything in between.
Food and drink from local vendors will also be available for purchase.
Admission is free, but please leave your dogs at home.
