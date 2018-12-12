LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video games will be hot items again this year during the holiday season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Warp Zone Louisville and joined a video game expert.
Nathan Fouts owner of Mommy's Best Games has some experience developing games and doing market research.
Games today can be challenging, creative, entertaining, filled with graphic images and inappropriate content.
Parents need to be aware before picking up the latest and hottest games.
The ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) Rating System will help guide parents to the most age appropriate titles.
Younger player may get into Minecraft & Roblox.
Older players may ask for these titles this year:
Spiderman on PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2, (not kids)
Call of Duty 4, Black Ops, (not kids)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Switch, $60
SNES Classic, PlayStation Classic
Super Mario Party, Switch
Spyro Trilogy, PS4 Xbox One
Pokemon: Let's Go (Pikachu and Eevee), Switch
Fortnite is still popular but parents need to be aware of PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds).
Parents beware, kids can make purchases within the games to upgrade their profiles.
Kids turn to Youtube, Let's Plays, Streamers and Twitch TV to learn about new games and helpful advice.
Parents should make an effort to watch these videos with their kids.
Hopefully, some of this information can make holiday gift giving a little easier.
Warp Zone Louisville was created and is managed by the non-profit Louisville Makes Games.
It is Kentucky's first, and only, collaborative workspace focused on game creators.
Monthly paying members have full 24-hour access to collaborative workspace and the ability to host their own events such as meetups, game launches, and more.
Click here to get connected to Mommy's Best Games.
Click here to get connected to Warp Zone Louisville.
