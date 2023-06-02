LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Small aircraft will make a big difference this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the "Wings for Kids" charity RC air show.
The River City Radio Controllers celebrate their 20th Anniversary of the Wings for Kids Air Show on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th.
Wings for Kids features a wide array of flying exhibitions featuring in-air dog fights and combat, aerobatic airplanes, and scale vintage airplanes.
The air show consists of nationally recognized and award winning pilots from throughout the Midwest.
They'll demonstrate flying skills and their model aircraft for the public.
In addition to the flying, the whole family can participate in the candy drops from radio controlled airplanes, inflatables, flight simulators and tours of the Norton Children’s Hospital “Just for Kids” transport vehicles.
Wings for Kids
Bill Fluke Airfield
E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Saturday, June 3rd 11am - 5pm
Sunday, June 4th 11am - 4pm
$5 per person or $10 per car
This year, RCRC are expected to pass the goal of raising $500,000 for children in the Louisville area and beyond.
Wings for Kids has been recognized as the largest charitable radio controlled flying club in the nation by the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
All proceeds benefit the Norton Children’s Hospital Transport Team through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
