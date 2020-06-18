LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sporting Club at the Farm satisfies your need for outdoor adventure.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the new Southern Indiana experience for the sporting lifestyle.
The Sporting Club at the Farm in New Albany, Indiana sprawls across 740 acres along the Ohio River near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.
The farm’s topography of river bottoms and the Knobs provide miles of outdoor trails, lakes and wooded areas.
Bobby Brooks III and Jack G. Koetter came together to bring you shotgun sports for all ages and abilities, archery course and range, four fishing lakes, outdoor venues, a pavilion & more.
The Sporting Club at the Farm officially opens on June 20th.
