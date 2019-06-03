LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- StageOne Family Theatre Summer Camps keep kids engaged and help them tap into their creative side.
Future thespians can get involved in various weeks over the summer from June 10th through August 2nd.
DramaWorks classes encourage students of all ages and abilities to explore and practice the fundamentals and the fun of drama.
Professional artists and educators encourage imaginative thinking, effective communication and positive collaboration.
Students learn to dramatically use their voices, bodies, and imaginations to gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them.
All Camps will be held at Lincoln Performing Arts School (930 E. Main Street).
Weekly prices start at $220 for members.
Extended Day: For families who need a little more time for pick up, add this option to your order for after care from 4-5pm.
Multi-camper discount: Save 10% on your order when you book multiple campers.
Member/Non-Member Pricing: Become a Family Pass Member and save even more on camps.
Click here to get connected to StageOne Family Theatre.
