LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 27th Annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue gets a new space this year.
This year's Taste moves back to Frankfort Avenue.
The new location means the event can be bigger and better.
It's happening on Sunday, August 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on the grounds of the American Printing House for the Blind.
Guests will sample appetizers, entrées, and desserts from more than 20 of Louisville's best eateries.
You'll also get to sample some of The Avenue's most unique shopping destinations.
Attendees vote for the best dish and the People's Choice Award is handed out to the crowd's favorite restaurant each year.
Eat, drink and shop your way through the event all while supporting the American Printing House for the Blind and the Frankfort Avenue Business Association.
Individual Tickets are just $45 in advance ($50 at the door).
VIP Tickets are $100 in advance only.
