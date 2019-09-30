LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 46th Annual Taste of Louisville offers up some of the best food in Louisville and helps out some deserving organizations.
Louisville's original taste event features more than 60 food and beverage exhibitors.
Almost 1,000 people will sample dishes in the categories of Sweet, Savory, and Swig.
Prizes will be awarded in each category.
Silent Disco returns to keep bodies moving.
Taste of Louisville
Mile Wide Beer Co.
Wednesday, October 2nd
Starts at 6:00
Tickets $65 or VIP $100
The event benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter and other organizations.
Click here to get connected to the Taste of Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.