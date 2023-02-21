LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taste of the Highlands brings together great restaurants for a great cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of this event to benefit Highlands Community Ministries.
Elijah Craig Bourbon presents the 5th annual Mardi Gras celebration of The Highlands of Louisville's Restaurant Row.
Featuring savory and sweet tastes from the city's best collection of local, unique, and eclectic restaurants paired with an Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon cocktail; unique reds and whites by Old 502 Winery; craft brews by Pivot Brewing; a pour-over event by Safai Coffee; and fruit-infused Louisville Pure Tap.
The Highlands Community Campus will be filled with the sounds of Live Bourbon Jazz by the Billy Goat Strut Revue.
Participants scheduled to attend: Big Bad Breakfast, Bristol Bar and Grille, The Cafe, Ciao Ristorante, The Eagle, Gogi 1055 Korean BBQ, Goodfellas Pizzeria, Havana Rumba, Kizito Cookies, O'Shea's Irish Pub, Ramsi's Cafe on the World, Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi, and Uptown Cafe.
Your all-inclusive ticket gets you samples all of the tastes, spirits, and beverages.
For an additional fee, you can sample several brands from the Heaven Hill distillery with a Heaven Hill ambassador.
Guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets available at the door.
Proceeds benefit Highlands Community Ministries.
HCM helps neighbors in need of food, emergency financial help and quality-of-life programs.
Taste of the Highlands
Tuesday, February 21
5:30-7:30
The Highlands Community Campus
1228 E. Breckinridge St
Louisville, KY 40204
$50 Ticket
Laissez les bon temps rouler!
(Let the good times roll)
Click here to get connected to the Taste of the Highlands.
