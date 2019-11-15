LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 30th annual Festival of Trees & Lights features hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and handcrafted holiday items decorated by local artists
Louisville Slugger Field's Hall of Fame Pavilion has been converted into a holiday wonderland from November 15th through the 17th.
Proceeds from the 2019 Festival of Trees & Lights will benefit the more than 185,000 children who seek care at Norton Children's Hospital and its affiliated facilities each year.
Entertainment includes photos with Santa Claus, train rides, crafts, games, face painting, model train displays, candy shop, Hanukkah activities and an outdoor Elf Town.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
$9 for adults, and $6 for seniors 65+ and children 12 and under.
Admission is free for children 2 and under.
Children's crafts are free with admission.
Additional fee for some activities.
