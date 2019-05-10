LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic Locust Grove holds their 24th Annual Gardeners' Fair on Friday, May 10, Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm daily.
This event features more than 40 vendors and demonstrators showcasing annuals, perennials, herbs, native plants, garden art, and garden tools.
This year will also include the annual Silent Auction and a new addition, a Mother's Day Tea sponsored by Elmwood Inn Fine Teas.
The Gardeners' Fair returns to Locust Grove's roots as a 19th century farm and provides an opportunity for guests to learn more about caring for their own 21st century green spaces.
Gardeners' Fair celebrates sustainable gardening, green living, heirloom plants, organic gardening, and the good earth that creates beautiful outdoor environments.
Vendors will be available to offer gardening tips and tricks for experienced green thumbs or those who are just starting their own gardens.
Plants will be available for all garden and budget sizes.
Look for presentations on composting, raising chickens and more.
A blacksmith and a weaver will demonstrate historic trades that would have been part of daily life on an early 19th century farm like Locust Grove.
The Mother's Day Tea on Sunday, May 12 will celebrate spring and all mother everywhere.
This afternoon cream tea will feature special scones and cakes and a selection of Elmwood Inn Fine Teas.
Reservations at $25 per person are required and can be placed by calling 502-897-9845.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
For more information on the Gardeners' Fair and a complete list of vendors, visit
