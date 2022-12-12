LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Christmas songs sung by a chorus can get you in a cheerful mood.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the Thoroughbreds before their performance on Saturday, December 17th.
The Thoroughbreds have been Louisville’s premier men’s A cappella chorus for over 70 years.
Singing four part harmony in the barbershop quartet style.
It's a style of music that gets its roots originally in the African American community, the form was invented when four singers would gather at the local barbershop and harmonize to popular songs of the day.
A group of young gentleman led by Fritz Dryborough, formed The Thoroughbred Chorus in 1958.
The Thoroughbreds have become a legendary chorus in the barbershop community singing music from all different eras of American popular music.
They are seven-time International Chorus Contest (ICC) champions, and have produced dozens of individual quartet champions, including the Blue Grass Student Union, Second Edition, Interstate Rivals and Forefront.
The Thoroughbreds are proud to announce the return of their annual Christmas show.
This is their first ever Christmas show since the pandemic.
It was a long annual tradition before Covid.
And for the first time ever, they will perform at the Ursuline Arts Center at Sacred Hearts Academy.
The Thoroughbreds Chorus Christmas Show
December 17th, 4PM and 7PM shows
Ursuline Arts Center, Sacred Heart Academy, Lexington Road
Tickets Starting at $15
Click here for ticket information
Click here to get connected to the Thoroughbreds Chorus.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.