CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Sportsdrome Speedway virtually welcomes fans back to racing.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by the Indiana race track for some racing action.
Saturday, June 6th, the weekly racing series continues this weekend but you can only find it on facebook.
Expect TNT Screen Print Xtreme Figure 8’s, ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme, Affordable Ford Figure 8’s and Oval.
Sunday, June 7th, Riverside Drift Round 2 brings their exciting style of driving to the Sportsdrome Speedway.
Drifting involves a controlled skid around the track.
Step on the gas, break the tires away from the pavement and steer the car sideways.
Sportsdrome Speedway should be open to spectators beginning June 13th and 14th.
Click here to get connected and watch on facebook.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.