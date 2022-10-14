LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Village Market is 5 restaurants under one roof.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the new modern food hall now open in Paristown.
The Village Market features five local, independent restaurants and amazing atmosphere.
The newly revitalized neighborhood of Paristown gets another destination spot.
Jeff’s Donuts, Ramble Fried Chicken, Taco Rito, and Bunz Burgerz are open seven days per week from 11 am – 9 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am – 10 pm Friday and Saturday.
Jeff’s Donuts maintains special operating hours of 7 am – 9 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 7 am –10 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Sarap Filipino Eatery (sister concept to Bamba eggroll food truck) will be open by mid-to-late October.
The Village Market
NOW OPEN in Paristown
712 Brent Street
Louisville, Ky 40204
Sunday-Thursday: 11am-9am
Friday-Saturday: 11am-10am
Jeff's Donuts OPEN Every Day @ 7am
