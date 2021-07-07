JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Explore the Vintage Fire Museum along the SoIN Fun Trail in Jeffersonville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovers firefighting artifacts dating back more than 250 years.
The Vintage Fire Museum presents a nationally known collection and highlights the courage and dedication of firefighters.
In 2009, a group formed called Friends of the New Albany Fire Museum, Inc. made plans to purchase the Conway collection and creating a new museum.
In September 2010, they displayed the newly acquired collection in New Albany.
Soon the change the name to the Vintage Fire Museum in 2012 and moved to Jeffersonville 2014.
The museum includes a Safety Education Center, a store, a room on regional firefighting history, and an area honoring firefighters who have given their lives in fighting fires in addition to the major exhibit area.
