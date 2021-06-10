LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana helps many families in the area.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned how you can give back during the Virtual Red Tie Gala, Thursday, June 10th.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK) is Louisville’s only organization founded to provide a “home-away-from-home” for families of children receiving healthcare at area medical facilities.
This year, the Red Tie Gala goes virtual.
Guests who log on will get to know RMHCK and have the opportunity to win some great auction items.
It begins with a virtual cocktail party and red carpet at 6:30 p.m.
Then, co-hosts Heather French Henry and Trey Morris take you through the night starting at 7:00 p.m.
Hear from the Share A Night family, Aiden and Tamatha, check-in on the Mattingly family, celebrate the 15th Anniversary of our Ronald McDonald Family Room, and more.
Register in advance to participate in the auctions, cork pull, Red Tie Ticket, and to donate.
Log on to your favorite screen on June 10th to stream LIVE on YouTube.
Click here to get connected to the Virtual Red Tie Gala to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.
