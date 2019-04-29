LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The week leading up to the Kentucky Derby is filled with events, activities and party planning.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent time getting into the spirit of the season from simple party ideas to crowd pleasing experiences.
Ina Marcella Events helped set the mood at your Derby party.
Tim Laird, America's Chief Entertaining Officer, offered up some ideas to the keep the party going.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade Preview showed all the hard work that goes into the annual event.
Keith got warmed up before emceeing the always entertaining KDF Battle of the Bounce.
The Kentucky Derby Museum shares the lifestyle and history of Churchill Downs through their Golf Cart Tours.
It's all fun and games on Thurby from JB's Pub only a block from Churchill Downs.
Keith helped Churchill Downs visitors find the best Instagram spots.
Derby week is always entertaining and a whirlwind of activity leading up to " The Most Exciting 2 Minutes in Sports".
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.