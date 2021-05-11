LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back by popular demand, the Wild Lights Lantern Festival continues at the Louisville Zoo.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at this illuminating event.
It's one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation.
More than 70 NEW lantern displays line a 1.4-mile paved walkway throughout the Louisville Zoo.
50,000 LED light bulbs light up thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns.
Experience a hungry T-Rex, ocean scenes including a swimming whale, playful sea turtles, and scurrying crabs.
Colorful peacocks, slithering serpents, a lion family and more keep you going on your magical journey.
Kids can create their own cosmic tunes and step inside a larger-than-life kaleidoscope.
Masks and advance online ticket required.
Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo continues through May 30th.
