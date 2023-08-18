LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana foodies can taste some of the area's best bites and beverages at the Waterfront this weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Wine & Food Experience presented by USA Today returns to Waterfront Park's Swing Garden. Some of the area's chefs and culinary leaders like Jared Bobkin - who competed on Hell's Kitchen in seasons 15 and 17 - will take foodies on a delicious journey, showcasing their food and drink samples.
Bobkin joined CASK Southern Bar and Kitchen General Manager Chasity Owen stopped by WDRB Mornings Friday to give us a preview of the culinary experience.
Bobkin has experience cooking -- and cooking under pressure. "Getting yelled at by Gordon Ramsay is a whole different experience. If you're good at your job, he's the nicest guy in the world. If you're not -- you guys see what happened."
CASK's signature shrimp and grits dish will be one of the many dishes featured during the event. This is CASK's second year of participating in the event.
"We have about 22 restaurants coming down, we've got drinks galore: lots of wine, obviously, it's a wine and food experience. We've got lots of bourbon, we've got a couple of beers. It's going to be a great time, 21 and over welcome. We are strict on that because it is a drinking event."
Attendees will also be able to attend demonstrations and talk with exhibitors.
Some vendors featured include Brunch & Soul, GAME Restaurant, Harry's, Red Yeti and Gustavo's Mexican Grill, Dough Ball Cookie Dough Whiskey, Hornitos Plata Tequila and Jim Beam Orange Flavored Whiskey.
There are two options for experiences, general admission and VIP admission.
For general admission, the experience includes a tasting cup and food and drink samples starting at 1 p.m., and costs $65. For the VIP admission, the experience includes tasting cup, food and drink samples beginning at 12 p.m., and access to the VIP Lounge, and costs $100. To purchase tickets, click here. Free parking is available.
