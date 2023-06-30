CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lets party over popcorn in Corydon, Indiana.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizers of the Harrison County Popcorn Festival.

Celebrate one of Harrison County’s biggest agricultural products with a parade, children’s activities, games, a beer garden, and more.

The locals have missed this memorable event. The festival last year was the first year back after a 20 year hiatus.

The Popcorn Festival celebrates Indiana's official state snack: popcorn.

Enjoy food, entertainment, fireworks and more.

Friday, June 30

4 - 11 p.m.

Music and more

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Car Show, Cornhole, Music, Parade, Fireworks

