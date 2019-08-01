Street Rods KK 4.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 50th annual Street Rod Nationals takes over the Kentucky Exposition Center Aug. 1-Aug. 4.

Between 10,000 and 11,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles. In addition to the street rods, there will be vehicles from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s at the Street Rod Nationals.

IMAGES | 50th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville

Vehicles range in value from $20,000.00 to $150,000 with the average being approximately $35,000. The total value of the vehicles attending will be more than $350,000,000.

The event features the Builders Showcase, Commercial Vendors, Arts and crafts fair & Vintage Auto Parts Swap Meet.

Street Rod Nationals

Thursday, August 1st - 8am-5pm

Friday, August 2nd - 8am-7pm

Saturday, August 3rd - 7am-7pm

Sunday, August 4th - 8am-1pm

Adults $19 - 13 and older

Children 6-12 $6

5 and Under FREE

