LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 50th annual Street Rod Nationals takes over the Kentucky Exposition Center Aug. 1-Aug. 4.
Between 10,000 and 11,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles. In addition to the street rods, there will be vehicles from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s at the Street Rod Nationals.
Vintage street cars pull into Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville after taking part in a parade featuring about four dozen hot rods that began at Cardinal Stadium. About 10,000-11,000 vintage cars will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Dozens of cars converge at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville on July 31, 2019 as part of a parade kicking off the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville. More than 10,000 cars are expected to be on display at the Kentucky Expo Center from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Closeup view of the engine inside one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Side view of a Fire Safety vehicle, one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Pictured: a closeup view of the rear quarter panel and wheel of a Pontiac Grand Prix. It's one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Pictured: profile view of a hot rod at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville on July 31, 2019. It's one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Closeup view of the grille on one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Closeup view of one of the older vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. The show brings about $15 million in economic impact to the Louisville area. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Pictured: closeup view of an engine one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. Louisville has hosted the event for 25 of its 50-year history. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
IMAGES | 50th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
Profile view of one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Side view of one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Two women pose next to one of the thousands of vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Pictured: one of the thousands of cars taking part in the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Closeup view of one of the older vintage cars that will be on display at the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville from Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. The show brings about $15 million in economic impact to the Louisville area. (WDRB/Doug Smith)
Vehicles range in value from $20,000.00 to $150,000 with the average being approximately $35,000. The total value of the vehicles attending will be more than $350,000,000.
The event features the Builders Showcase, Commercial Vendors, Arts and crafts fair & Vintage Auto Parts Swap Meet.