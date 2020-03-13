LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows moves into the Kentucky Exposition Center March 12th through the 15th.
Thousands of dogs compete for top honors in one of the Largest Dog Shows in the nation and more than 50 vendors with dog related items.
Some of the events include Barn Hunt, Agility, Obedience, Conformation, Dogs Dock Diving, Junior Showmanship, Itty Bitty Plush Class and Meet The Breeds.
Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 15th
Adult $10, $5 seniors, 13 & Under FREE
Family of Four $20
First Responders, Military and their families are free with proper ID
Click here to get connected with the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.