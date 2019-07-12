LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 300,000 Facebook users are pledging to storm Area 51 in Nevada in an effort to "see them aliens."
The event -- which was apparently posted tongue-in-cheek -- is scheduled to take place on Sept. 20. It's titled, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us." It invites people to join a "Naruto run" -- a Japanese-inspired style in which runners run with their arms outstretched and backwards and their heads down -- into the prohibited area.
"We can move faster than their bullets," the event page states.
Several Facebook users posted humorous comments on the event page.
"I think we should all bring kazoos and play the Avengers theme as we storm in," wrote Hunter Nguyen.
"I swear if y’all don’t keep this quite they gonna move everything to Area 52," added Huy Le.
"Someone FaceTime me when you get there, I wanna see them aliens but I’m stuck in South Africa. 👽" added Reece Hill.
As CNN reports, the mysterious Area 51 has been the focus of conspiracy theories for decades, and many people think it's where the U.S. government stores its secrets about aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects.
