LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Possibly the largest Pug event in North America returns to Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins people celebrating the dog breed at the Bluegrass PugFest.
Milwaukee was the home of this popular event for 15 consecutive years before moving to Kentucky.
It hosted more than 3,200 people and 2,000 Pugs each year.
Organizers plan to make it just as big here in Louisville
The two-day Bluegrass PugFest will be held in the West Hall of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
This is a fundraiser for participating Pug Rescue organizations from across the country.
Everybody is welcome including other friendly dogs.
Browse over 50,000 square feet of vendors, silent auctions, rescue booths, and Pug competitions (costume, races, custard eating,
talent, King/Queen and more).
The mission of the Bluegrass PugFest is to celebrate the Pug dog breed.
The proceeds will be used to ensure the future of the event and support participating 501(c)(3) Pug rescue organizations.
Bluegrass PugFest 2023
Kentucky Exposition Center
West Hall
May 20 & May 21
9am – 4pm
One or two-day tickets available at the door.
$8.00 for Adults (13+) and $4.00 for Youth (2-12), Under 2 FREE.
