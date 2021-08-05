LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 52nd annual Street Rod Nationals rolled in to Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the classic cars at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
It's the 27th time the show has been held in Louisville.
The gathering features between 10,000 and 15,000 vintage automobiles, all together valued at more than $300 million dollars.
Vehicles show up from all over the country.
The Street Rod Nationals includes rides from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
The giant outdoor car show runs from Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 8th.
It's a family friendly attraction with several special ladies activities, stuff to keep kids busy, specialty manufacturers, several technical seminars and "Builder's Showcase."
Street Rod Nationals 2021
Kentucky Exposition Center
August 5th - 8th
$19 - 13 years and older
$6 - Children 6-12
Children 5 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult
