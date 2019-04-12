LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser joined some pilots with their planes this morning at Bowman Field as they prepare for the Thunder Air Show.
Crews from around the country and Canada have landed here in Louisville to entertain thousands on Saturday, April 13th.
The line up includes aerobatic teams, fighter jets, aircraft from UPS and more.
Some of the aircraft will take some practice runs in the afternoon Friday, April 12th.
